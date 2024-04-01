CarWale
    2024 Kia Seltos launched; gets two new variants

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 Kia Seltos launched; gets two new variants
    • Gets two new variants – one each in petrol and diesel guise 
    • Now comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifts, drive modes, and more 

    Last week, we brought the exclusive news of the upcoming Kia Seltos variants. And now, the automaker has expanded the HTK+ trim by introducing two new variants with prices starting from Rs. 15.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Customers planning to buy the facelifted Kia Seltos now have the option to opt for the HTK+ variant with a petrol CVT and a diesel automatic gearbox combination. Apart from this, the automaker has also enhanced the feature list of this variant. It now gets features like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, drive and traction control modes, and connected LED taillamps. 

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    Commenting on the new launch, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “India’s affection for the Seltos is evident and our goal is to continually enhance it for our discerning new-age customers. In the refreshed 2024 Seltos, we have made our most popular variant – HTK+ even more attractive with additions of top-end premium features like dual pane panoramic sunroof. Recognising a significant demand for automatic transmission in the HTK+, ranging from 20-35 per cent, we’ve introduced IVT and 6AT transmissions, amplifying Seltos’ overall appeal. Moreover, the strategic optimisation of other variants by integrating new premium features will definitely help us in aiding sales; growing the segment further.”

    The following are the ex-showroom prices of the newly launched variants:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    HTK+ petrol CVTRs. 15.40 lakh
    HTK+ diesel ATRs. 16.90 lakh
    Kia Seltos [2023-2024] Image
    Kia Seltos [2023-2024]
