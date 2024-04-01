Toyota Taisor teased ahead of its official debut on 3 April

To be offered with petrol and CNG powertrain

to get tweaked front fascia with new alloys

Toyota India has started teasing the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based crossover, the Taisor via its official website. The model is set to make its debut in the country on 3 April, 2024 followed by the price announcement in the coming months.

As seen in the picture, the Toyota Taisor is finished in a red hue with a new set of LED DRLs and a redesigned grille. On the design front, to set it apart from its Maruti counterpart, the Taisor will feature a revised front and rear bumper, reshaped LED headlamps, redesigned taillamps, and a new set of alloy wheels of similar profile.

Coming to the features, the Taisor will be as feature-rich as the Fronx with an extensive equipment list. It will come loaded with a large infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. Moreover, the cabin will likely receive subtle changes in the form of a new theme and different upholstery compared to the Maruti Fronx.

Mechanically, the Taisor will continue with the same powertrain as the Fronx. However, we suspect Taisor will only be offered with the NA petrol motor along with the CNG option. Upon arrival, the Toyota Taisor will rival the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Kia Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and the Hyundai Venue in the segment.