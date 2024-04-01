CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto real-world mileage revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Introduction

    Maruti made its jump into the premium segment last year with the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Invicto MPV. The car is offered only as a full-hybrid and in three-top spec variants. We have driven the car extensively and here is the all-important real-world mileage and also how it compares to the Innova Hycross hybrid.

    Real-world mileage

    Maruti claims a mileage of 23.24kmpl which when combined with a 52-litre tank should give you a theoretical range of 1208km, a massive amount considering the size and capacity of this vehicle. In our real-world tests, we got 12.21kmpl in the city and 15.20kmpl out on the highway giving us an average of 13.7kmpl which when combined with the 52-litre tank gives a tank-to-tank range of 712km.

    Maruti Invicto features, specifications and variants

    The Maruti Invicto can be had in three full-hybrid variants and with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor powering the front wheels via an e-CVT. The petrol engine produces 150bhp/188Nm while the electric motor produces 112bhp/206Nm. You can have it in the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trims with prices starting at Rs 25.30 lakh and topping out at Rs. 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The top-spec Alpha Plus version that we have tested has features like a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat with ventilation for the front row, full-colour MID and LED light package. As compared to the Innova Hycross it misses out on the Ottoman rear seat package and level-2 ADAS.

