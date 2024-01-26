CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto now dearer by up to Rs. 50,000

    • Available in two variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 25.21 lakh

    The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has undergone a price increment of up to Rs. 50,000 in January 2024. The Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV is now available at a starting price of Rs. 25.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The flagship people mover from the Indian automaker can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. While the former is expensive by Rs. 39,000, the latter is costlier by Rs. 50,000. Moreover, the Mystic White paint scheme will cost Rs. 9,500 more than the standard price.

    The Maruti Invicto is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine coupled with an electric motor, sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT gearbox. The power output is 184bhp and 188Nm for the petrol mill and 11bhp and 206Nm for the electric motor.

