New Porsche 911 may go back to its naturally aspirated roots

- Naturally aspirated engine may make a comeback for the 911- Lots of design changes expectedPorsche is hard at work on a facelift for the current 911 range, internally called the 992. A prototype has been spied on undergoing tests on the roads around the Nurburgring race track. It’s the first time we get to see the updated 911, bare of camouflage, front and rear – with the exception of the decal covers of the headlights and the Porsche-writing across the rear.

The facelift comes with a new front bumper design, which has vertical slats in its air intakes. The latter has also been changed from what can be found in the ongoing model, but it would not have been possible to integrate the vertical (and active) slats otherwise. The rear bumper will also be modified with the facelift, especially its lower part. The same can be said about the rear air outlets of the engine cover.

Company insiders who wish to remain anonymous have claimed that the 911's base variant could mark the return of the naturally aspirated engine for the 911. It is believed that the base model might have an engine that is derived from the 4.0-litre motor but with a smaller displacement.