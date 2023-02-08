Porsche Vision 357 Concept pays homage to 356

- Celebrates marque’s 75th anniversary

- Design study is a modern interpretation of the 356

Porsche is celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2023. To kick off the commemoration, the German sportscar maker has revealed Vision 357 Concept as a homage to the original 356. For the uninitiated, the 1948 Porsche 356 Roadster was the first car to bear the Porsche logo and give birth to the brand we know today.

Conceptualised by Style Porsche Team, the Vision 357 uses the 356 as a base of its design DNA. Since it’s a design study, this concept need not follow the rules and restrictions of a production model. So there are no conventional door handles, mirrors are replaced by cameras and the lights are integrated behind the panel work.

This design study also has racecar-like characteristics with splitters upfront with threaded-rod support, stickier rubber on aero wheels, and integrated exhaust tips into the rear diffusers. A hark back to the original 356 comes in the form of a grille-like design below the rear windscreen integrating the third brake lamps.

Underpinning this design concept is the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, so the power comes from the 4.0-litre flat-six engine making close to 500bhp. Porsche designers have also tried their best to implement 356 lines around the wraparound windscreens on the A-pillar.

Early 356s used to have a split windscreen which was then replaced by wraparound A-pillar screens. This is achieved by blacking out the A-pillars in the Vision 357. External finish in Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic is another call back to the popular paint scheme in the 1950s. There’s a ‘75’ decal prominently slapped on the side and a 357 decal on the front fender as well.

The Vision 357 Concept will be showcased to the public at a special exhibit in Berlin celebrating 75 years of Porsche.