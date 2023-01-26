Porsche 718 GT4 RS — Now in Pictures

Porsche's ongoing Festival of Dreams has many car models of the brand on display at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The carmaker even launched the 718 GT4 RS at the event yesterday at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom, India). This performance-oriented, track-spec sports car took centre stage at the event and is still being showcased as the show-stopper. Here's a picture gallery.

This hardcore sports car is offered only in the coupe body style, unlike other cabriolet versions. In fact, this is the range-topping variant of the Porsche 718 line-up.

Even at the Nurburgring circuit in Germany, the GT4 RS now holds the record of 7:09.03 which is faster than its GT4 sibling by a considerable margin of 23.06 seconds.

A 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated straight-six engine powers this lightweight car producing 500bhp and 450Nm of torque. As a result, 0-100kmph is achieved in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 315kmph!

Unlike the GT4 which comes with an optional six-speed manual, this GT4 RS is only offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

There’s a weight-saving of about 35kg thanks to the use of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the front wings, bonnet, and even a light rear windscreen.

Porsche has even scooped out the rear quarter glass section to enhance airflow to the engine. Another USP is its swan-necked rear wing.

All of this paired with a lower ground clearance of 30mm, new air vents, and an adjustable front diffuser has helped the car achieve maximum downforce in the track-oriented performance mode.