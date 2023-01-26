CarWale

    Porsche 718 GT4 RS — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Porsche 718 GT4 RS — Now in Pictures

    Porsche's ongoing Festival of Dreams has many car models of the brand on display at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The carmaker even launched the 718 GT4 RS at the event yesterday at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom, India). This performance-oriented, track-spec sports car took centre stage at the event and is still being showcased as the show-stopper. Here's a picture gallery.

    Porsche 718 Right Rear Three Quarter

    This hardcore sports car is offered only in the coupe body style, unlike other cabriolet versions. In fact, this is the range-topping variant of the Porsche 718 line-up.

    Porsche 718 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Even at the Nurburgring circuit in Germany, the GT4 RS now holds the record of 7:09.03 which is faster than its GT4 sibling by a considerable margin of 23.06 seconds.

    Porsche 718 Engine Shot

    A 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated straight-six engine powers this lightweight car producing 500bhp and 450Nm of torque. As a result, 0-100kmph is achieved in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 315kmph!

    Porsche 718 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Unlike the GT4 which comes with an optional six-speed manual, this GT4 RS is only offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

    Porsche 718 Dashboard

    There’s a weight-saving of about 35kg thanks to the use of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the front wings, bonnet, and even a light rear windscreen.

    Porsche 718 Rear Spoiler

    Porsche has even scooped out the rear quarter glass section to enhance airflow to the engine. Another USP is its swan-necked rear wing.

    Porsche 718 Wheel

    All of this paired with a lower ground clearance of 30mm, new air vents, and an adjustable front diffuser has helped the car achieve maximum downforce in the track-oriented performance mode.

    Porsche 718 Right Front Three Quarter
    Porsche 718 Image
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault service camp begins tomorrow at all dealerships

    Porsche 718 Gallery

    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.62 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.69 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.58 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.69 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.65 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.58 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.51 Crore

