Porsche 911 ST prototype shows extreme evolutionary design changes

- Full focus on keeping it lightweight and giving extreme performance

- Likely to be shown later this year as a 2024 model

The Porsche 911 ST was born in the 1970s when the racing universe was extremely competitive. In fact, it was built for just one year between 1970 and 1971, and there were only 24 units built. The ST entered various races from Daytona, Targa Florio, and Nürburgring, and even won the GT class at Le Mans. Now, 52 years later, Porsche will pay tribute to the iconic 911 ST and its success with a special edition. It is based on the current generation of 911 but will carry the ST name.

Our close look at the 911 ST prototype

The spy shots show an extreme evolution in design. Porsche is still clearly using the 911 GT3 touring as a base, though the body itself has been modified, with the double bubble roof being the most obvious modification. The rear camouflage on the front fenders appears to hide some GT3 RS-like air intakes. The doors on the 911 ST appear to be borrowed from the GT3 RS, which means they are made from carbon fibre and are as light as possible. And since we are talking about the doors, it seems that unlike the GT3 Touring and the Sport Classic, the next 911 ST will be offered with classic door handles.

Lightest current gen 911 yet?

They will, of course, be made from a lighter material to help with weight reduction. With the original Porsche 911 ST, Porsche's goal was to build the lightest 911. It did succeed in that, although with modern safety and emissions requirements, that won't be the case with the new 911 ST. It could, however, be one of the lightest 992 generation models and to do that, Porsche will have to shave weight wherever it can. You can expect to see additional carbon fibre inside the cabin where possible, along with a carbon fibre engine cover and front bonnet.

There is no word on how much power the 911 ST will produce, but since it's based on the GT3 Touring, the 4.0-litre, flat-six should deliver at least 502bhp. This will, however, be a very limited special edition, so Porsche engineers might squeeze out a little extra power for good measure. The 911 ST can make its debut later this year as it is expected to be sold as a 2024 model. We presume the new 911 ST to be launched before the end of 2023, but it will likely be a limited-run model. Judging by the expected performance numbers and its link to Porsche's racing history, we expect the next 911 ST to sell out in absolutely no time.