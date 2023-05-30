CarWale
    AD

    Porsche 911 ST prototype shows extreme evolutionary design changes

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    199 Views
    Porsche 911 ST prototype shows extreme evolutionary design changes

    - Full focus on keeping it lightweight and giving extreme performance 

    - Likely to be shown later this year as a 2024 model  

    The Porsche 911 ST was born in the 1970s when the racing universe was extremely competitive. In fact, it was built for just one year between 1970 and 1971, and there were only 24 units built. The ST entered various races from Daytona, Targa Florio, and Nürburgring, and even won the GT class at Le Mans. Now, 52 years later, Porsche will pay tribute to the iconic 911 ST and its success with a special edition. It is based on the current generation of 911 but will carry the ST name. 

    Our close look at the 911 ST prototype 

    The spy shots show an extreme evolution in design. Porsche is still clearly using the 911 GT3 touring as a base, though the body itself has been modified, with the double bubble roof being the most obvious modification. The rear camouflage on the front fenders appears to hide some GT3 RS-like air intakes. The doors on the 911 ST appear to be borrowed from the GT3 RS, which means they are made from carbon fibre and are as light as possible. And since we are talking about the doors, it seems that unlike the GT3 Touring and the Sport Classic, the next 911 ST will be offered with classic door handles. 

    Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter

    Lightest current gen 911 yet?

    They will, of course, be made from a lighter material to help with weight reduction. With the original Porsche 911 ST, Porsche's goal was to build the lightest 911. It did succeed in that, although with modern safety and emissions requirements, that won't be the case with the new 911 ST. It could, however, be one of the lightest 992 generation models and to do that, Porsche will have to shave weight wherever it can. You can expect to see additional carbon fibre inside the cabin where possible, along with a carbon fibre engine cover and front bonnet. 

    There is no word on how much power the 911 ST will produce, but since it's based on the GT3 Touring, the 4.0-litre, flat-six should deliver at least 502bhp. This will, however, be a very limited special edition, so Porsche engineers might squeeze out a little extra power for good measure. The 911 ST can make its debut later this year as it is expected to be sold as a 2024 model. We presume the new 911 ST to be launched before the end of 2023, but it will likely be a limited-run model. Judging by the expected performance numbers and its link to Porsche's racing history, we expect the next 911 ST to sell out in absolutely no time.  

    Porsche 911 Left Rear Three Quarter
    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    1.17 lakh open bookings for Mahindra Scorpio as of May 2023
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review Photo Gallery

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 85.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.05 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.13 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.99 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.13 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.89 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.08 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.99 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.91 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche 911 ST prototype shows extreme evolutionary design changes