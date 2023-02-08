Discounts of up to Rs 44,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in February 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the Arena and Nexa range of dealerships are offering discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto K10, and Alto 800 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 each. The Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Celerio include a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The Swift can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Select variants of the Maruti Dzire are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the Brezza and Ertiga.

Nexa

The Maruti Ignis is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Grand Vitara, Baleno, and XL6.