Electric Porsche 718 Boxster spotted again

After recent first sightings of the electric Porsche 718 Boxster, the two-seater drop-top has been once again spied on public roads. The new generation electric Cayman and Boxster will be largely identical in terms of exterior and interior, similar to the on-sale ICE models. The 718 duo is set to go fully electric by 2025, following the footsteps of the upcoming 2024 Macan EV and the successful Taycan range.

As confirmed by the top brass of Porsche, the electric 718 will draw inspiration from the Mission R concept. However, it could also bear some resemblance to the current ICE models. Going by the spy photos, the electric 718 is expected to feature a light strip at the rear, slimmer front and rear lights, aero alloy wheels, and probably active air flaps on the bumper.

The pair will neither use Premium Platform Electric (PPE) nor will it be based on the J1 platform. It will reportedly leverage Mission R's underpinning to create a new bespoke electric architecture. Porsche and Audi have together developed the PPE to use in their future luxury EV offerings, such as the Macan and Q6 e-tron. Whereas, the J1 is already utilised in the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, along with the Porsche Taycan.

Inside, unlike the current Porsche line-up, the all-new electric 718 may come with an avant-garde cockpit. Additionally, the interior could wear high-grade upholstery made from recycled and sustainable materials.

Since the electric 718 has recently entered the initial stages of real-world testing, the details about its battery pack, electric motors, range, and power outputs are unavailable. However, the twins are most likely to share Taycan's 800-volt electric architecture to gain rapid charging capability.

That said, we expected Porsche to reveal official details about the powertrain as we inch closer to their world premiere. In the meantime, there are likely to be a bunch of spy shots of the 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs circulating on the internet, offering us various glimpses.