CarWale

    Electric Porsche 718 Boxster spotted again

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    228 Views
    Electric Porsche 718 Boxster spotted again

    After recent first sightings of the electric Porsche 718 Boxster, the two-seater drop-top has been once again spied on public roads. The new generation electric Cayman and Boxster will be largely identical in terms of exterior and interior, similar to the on-sale ICE models. The 718 duo is set to go fully electric by 2025, following the footsteps of the upcoming 2024 Macan EV and the successful Taycan range.

    Porsche 718 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As confirmed by the top brass of Porsche, the electric 718 will draw inspiration from the Mission R concept. However, it could also bear some resemblance to the current ICE models. Going by the spy photos, the electric 718 is expected to feature a light strip at the rear, slimmer front and rear lights, aero alloy wheels, and probably active air flaps on the bumper.

    Porsche 718 Front View

    The pair will neither use Premium Platform Electric (PPE) nor will it be based on the J1 platform. It will reportedly leverage Mission R's underpinning to create a new bespoke electric architecture. Porsche and Audi have together developed the PPE to use in their future luxury EV offerings, such as the Macan and Q6 e-tron. Whereas, the J1 is already utilised in the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, along with the Porsche Taycan.

    Porsche 718 Left Side View

    Inside, unlike the current Porsche line-up, the all-new electric 718 may come with an avant-garde cockpit. Additionally, the interior could wear high-grade upholstery made from recycled and sustainable materials.

    Since the electric 718 has recently entered the initial stages of real-world testing, the details about its battery pack, electric motors, range, and power outputs are unavailable. However, the twins are most likely to share Taycan's 800-volt electric architecture to gain rapid charging capability.

    Porsche 718 Rear View

    That said, we expected Porsche to reveal official details about the powertrain as we inch closer to their world premiere. In the meantime, there are likely to be a bunch of spy shots of the 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs circulating on the internet, offering us various glimpses.

    Porsche 718 Image
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Pravaig Defy EV — Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Kia India launches certified pre-owned car business

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 718 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.62 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.69 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.58 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.69 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.65 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.58 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.51 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Electric Porsche 718 Boxster spotted again