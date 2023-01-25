CarWale

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS premiers in India at Festival of Dreams

    Authors

    Pawan Mudaliar

    497 Views
    - The most powerful in the 718 Cayman family

    - Achieves a top speed of 315kmph 

    Porsche India has launched the top-of-the-range 718 GT4 RS in India at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). The GT4 RS is the most specced and the most powerful in the 718 Cayman family. The brand showcased the model for the first time in India at the Festival of Dreams, which is open to the public on January 26, 2023. One can register and get access to the event at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

    Under the hood is a 4.0-litre six-cylinder pure gasoline engine that produces 493bhp and 450Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It also gets manual control by steering wheel gearshift paddles and a GT-specific gear selector. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS sprints from zero to 100kmph in over 3.4 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 315kmph. 

    Inside, the cabin comes equipped with lightweight full bucket racing seats, two-zone automatic climate control, a 4.6-inch instrument cluster with a central rev counter, a cage roll, sporty pedals and footrest with stainless steel surround, and an ascending centre console with an uncovered storage compartment and a closed storage compartment. 

    The exterior highlight features the signature circular Bi-Xenon headlamps with integrated DRLs, a fixed rear lip spoiler, a front apron with large cooling intakes, carbon fibre wheel arches, side air intakes with one grille, carbon fibre wing mirrors, and a luggage compartment in the front as well as rear. 

    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.62 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.69 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.58 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.69 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.65 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.58 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.51 Crore

