India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLE gets updated MBUX and mild-hybrid system

Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE-Class family lineup for the first time since the current-gen was introduced in 2018. The refreshments for Merc’s mid-size SUV line-up come in the form of cosmetic tweaks, an updated MBUX system and 48-volt mild-hybrid for diesel engines along with new PHEV models.

In terms of cosmetic changes, there’s a new lighting signature for the headlamps while the grille and lower bumper appear to be more aggressive than before. It also gets Merc’s new Multibeam LED technology with four light points. Meanwhile, the GLE Coupe gets two horizontal blocks for the LED tail lamps. Two new colours are also part of the update – Sodalite Blue and Alpine Grey.

On the inside, there are inspirations from the more expensive GLS and S-Class with the new steering wheel, chrome/galvanised finishes on the vents, and upmarket upholstery. Mercedes’ ‘Manufaktur’ special piano finishes are joined by Nappa leather inserts. Moreover, the USB ports now have an output of 100W. And the 590W, 13-speaker Burmester sound system now features the Dolby Atmos audio experience.

Although the screen size hasn’t changed, the 12.3-inch display now runs the latest-gen MBUX interface. It also gets voice assistance and all the new-age connectivity features along with OTA updates and ‘smart home’ connectivity.

With a 48-volt mild-hybrid for petrol and diesel, all powertrains in the GLE line-up are now electrified. And the plug-in hybrids have been upgraded to the fourth generation. Going by the new nomenclature 400e, these PHEVs get a 100kW electric motor and a system output of 375bhp/750Nm as well as an optional 60kW DC charging capacity. The more powerful 53AMG version gets a bump in torque output from 520Nm to 560Nm.

The updated GLE lineup is expected to go on sale globally later this year. We expect India-debut to happen promptly after that.