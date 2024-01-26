Maruti Suzuki Ertiga prices hiked by Rs. 5,000

All variants get a uniform price increment

Offered in four variants

Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for all its models starting January, 2024. The automaker stated that rising commodity prices and overall inflation have resulted in increased input costs, thereby leading to the price increment. That said, the Maruti Ertiga receives a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000 across variants.

As a result, this three-row MPV now ranges between Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose this car from four variants, namely LXi(O), VXi(O), ZXi(O), and ZXi Plus, across seven different exterior paint shades.

At the heart of the Ertiga is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This engine can be had either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter that sends the power to the front wheels. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 87bhp and 121Nm of torque and comes solely with a manual gearbox.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Ertiga: