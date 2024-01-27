CarWale
    AD

    Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at Rs. 1.65 crore

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    1,968 Views
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at Rs. 1.65 crore
    • Available in single, fully loaded variant
    • Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 591km

    Porsche India has launched its second electric offering in the country. This time around, it’s the Macan Turbo EV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV. Available in two trims globally, namely Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, the latter has made its way to the country and is priced at Rs. 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now book this electric SUV with deliveries slated to begin in the second half of 2024.

    Porsche Macan Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the electric Macan looks similar to its ICE version. It sports distinctive four-point LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, frameless doors, connected LED bar at the rear, coupe-style body, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

    Inside, the Porsche Turbo EV comes loaded with a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, physical buttons for the aircon controls, heads-up display, and an optional 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. Other notable features include an optional rear-wheel steering with a maximum angle of five degrees, Porsche active suspension management, and Porsche traction management.

    Porsche Macan Dashboard

    Based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, the Macan Turbo EV SUV sources its power from a 100kWh battery pack and gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 591km. This pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about 21 minutes using a 270kW DC fast charger. The dual-motor setup on both the axles of the Macan Turbo EV produces 630bhp and 1130Nm of torque and helps the SUV accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 88.06 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a digital instrument cluster

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Macan Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift

    Rs. 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.86 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 88.06 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.36 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at Rs. 1.65 crore