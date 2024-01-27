Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at Rs. 1.65 crore

Available in single, fully loaded variant

Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 591km

Porsche India has launched its second electric offering in the country. This time around, it’s the Macan Turbo EV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV. Available in two trims globally, namely Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, the latter has made its way to the country and is priced at Rs. 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now book this electric SUV with deliveries slated to begin in the second half of 2024.

In terms of design, the electric Macan looks similar to its ICE version. It sports distinctive four-point LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, frameless doors, connected LED bar at the rear, coupe-style body, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Porsche Turbo EV comes loaded with a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, physical buttons for the aircon controls, heads-up display, and an optional 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. Other notable features include an optional rear-wheel steering with a maximum angle of five degrees, Porsche active suspension management, and Porsche traction management.

Based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, the Macan Turbo EV SUV sources its power from a 100kWh battery pack and gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 591km. This pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about 21 minutes using a 270kW DC fast charger. The dual-motor setup on both the axles of the Macan Turbo EV produces 630bhp and 1130Nm of torque and helps the SUV accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.