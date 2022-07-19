CarWale
    Porsche India registers two-fold sales growth in the first-half of 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    185 Views
    - SUVs continue to be in demand

    - Taycan becomes the third best-seller

    Sports car marque Porsche witnessed the highest-ever first-half sales in India this year, with 378 cars handed over between January to June 2022. It recorded 118 per cent sales growth as compared to the same period in 2021 when the firm delivered 173 units.

    It is interesting to note that Porsche sold more automobiles in the first half of 2022 than its individual annual sales figures for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Whereas with the deliveries of 474 automobiles, it recorded the highest-ever yearly sales hike between January to December 2021. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As always, the Cayenne and Macan were the highest-selling models for the brand, with 167 units and 125 units sold, respectively. Above all, the sport utility vehicles together constituted 77 per cent of the total sales. Following the Cayenne and Macan, the all-electric Taycan was the third best-selling model with 37 units delivered. Porsche also handed over 27 units of the iconic 911 Coupé and 19 units of the Panamera.

    In other news, Porsche set up two new dealerships in two major cities of southern India — Chennai and Bangalore, earlier this year. Now, it plans to open two more new dealerships in the country soon. Meanwhile, do read our first-drive review of the 2022 Porsche Macan.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    “July marks 10 years of Porsche India serving this region and there’s no better way to acknowledge this than with our best ever half-year sales performance for the first half of 2022,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.

    “We strongly believe that success breeds success and building on our 2021 performance which was our best full year since 2014 and our strong 2022 first half, we are delighted to welcome two new retail partners to the Porsche India network which will be announced in the coming months,” he added.

