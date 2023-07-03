Porsche Macan EV teased

Teased alongside an all-electric boat sketch

Will share the electric powertrain with it

Porsche has collaborated with an Austrian shipbuilder called Frauscher. With this collaboration, the two companies are developing an all-electric product each – Frauscher is creating a 28.4-foot-long sports boat while Porsche is spawning the upcoming Macan EV. Both the boat and the EV have been teased in a design sketch.

Co-development of Macan EV and Frauscher Fantom Air

In the official statement, the companies have revealed that the Porsche Macan EV and the Frauscher Fantom Air yacht will be sharing the same battery pack. It will be an 800-volt capacity 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. Where the Macan EV is set to have an AWD setup with two motors on each axle, the combined output will be over 600bhp and 1000Nm. The charging management on the EV (as well as the yacht) will support over 270kW of fast charging, which is theoretically more than what you get in the Porsche Taycan.

When is the Macan EV expected?

Both the all-electric Macan and the Fantom Air will arrive next year.