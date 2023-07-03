Honda Elevate variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

- Elevate prices in India to be revealed in September

- To be offered in 10 colours and four variants

Honda Elevate booking details and launch timeline

Last month, Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate mid-size SUV. Earlier today, the carmaker commenced bookings for the Creta and Grand Vitara rival for Rs. 21,000, with a launch scheduled to take place in September this year.

Upcoming Elevate mid-size SUV variant and colours

The Honda Elevate will be offered in seven mono-tone colours including Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also available will be three dual-tone options, namely Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl, each of which will get a Crystal Black Pearl roof. Customers can choose from four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX.

2023 Honda Elevate variant-wise features

The entry-level SV variant of the Elevate will get LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, an engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, an air purifier, beige fabric upholstery, 16-inch wheels, 60:40 split rear seats, and dual front airbags.

The mid-spec V variant of the model will come equipped with an eight-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Honda Connect, a rear-view camera, and steering-mounted controls.

The higher VX variant of the mid-size SUV will boast features like an electric sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a seven-inch MID, LaneWatch camera, wireless charging, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector fog lights, and six speakers.

The top-spec ZX variant of the Honda Elevate will arrive with features such as ADAS (Honda Sensing technology), side and curtain airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-speakers, brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims, chrome door handles, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

New Elevate engine and specifications

Propelling the 2023 Elevate will be a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine that develops 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This motor will be married to a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. Instead of a hybrid version, Honda will offer the Elevate in the EV derivative, although this will arrive only in 2026.

