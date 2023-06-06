Honda Elevate SUV unveiled in India

- Third model in Honda’s portfolio

- Borrows powertrain from Honda fifth-gen City

Honda Cars has taken the wraps off its much-awaited SUV, the Elevate in India. This all-new SUV has been designed and engineered locally in the country primarily for the Indian market. With this, the Japanese’s current portfolio now has three models, namely, Amaze, City, and Elevate.

On the outside, the Elevate SUV flaunts the upright stance in typical Honda fashion. It gets a straight bonnet line, horizontal LED DRLs, sleek LED headlights and a big square grille with black horizontal slats. Other exterior highlights include tall roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a 360-degree camera, inverted L-shaped LED tail lights and more.

As for the dimensions, the Elevate has a length of 4,312mm with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. It can gobble up to 458litres of boot space and boasts a ground clearance of 220mm

Honda Elevate interior:

On the inside, the Elevate SUV boasts a dual-tone theme with a black and brown colour palette. In terms of features, it comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.

Honda Elevate ADAS features:

The Elevate SUV is equipped with a host of safety features that include six airbags, multi-angle camera, and brake assist. That's not all. It also gets ADAS features such as auto high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control, lead car departure alert, lane-keep assist, and collision mitigation braking system.

Honda Elevate engine and transmission:

As for its powertrain, the Elevate SUV borrows the engine setup from its sedan sibling, the fifth-gen City. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Honda Elevate rivals and competition:

Upon arrival, it will spark a new rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor in the mid-size SUV space.

Honda Elevate launch timeline

The bookings for Honda Elevate will begin in July 2023 and the prices will be announced this festive season.