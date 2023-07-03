Honda Elevate bookings open; to be launched in India in September 2023

- Elevate prices in India to be revealed in September

- Pre-bookings are now open for Rs. 21,000

Honda Elevate bookings and launch timeline

Honda Cars India has officially commenced bookings for the Elevate mid-size SUV in the country for Rs. 21,000. The model, which was unveiled in India last month, is scheduled to be launched in September this year.

2023 Elevate mid-size SUV exterior design

Exterior highlights of the new Honda Elevate include sweptback headlamps, LED DRLs, a large grille with chrome inserts, triangular inserts on either side of the front bumper that house the fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, a reflector between the tail lights on the boot lid, faux skid plates finished in silver, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

New Honda Elevate interior and features

Inside, the 2023 Elevate mid-size SUV will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LaneWatch tech, VSA, HSA, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a seven-inch instrument cluster. Also up for offer will be an ADAS suite.

Upcoming Elevate engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Elevate, which will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Kia Seltos facelift, will be powered by a 1.5-litre iVtec petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. There will be no hybrid version on offer, but instead, Honda will roll out an EV derivative of the Elevate in 2026.