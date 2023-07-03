Maruti Invicto new teaser confirms panoramic sunroof feature

- Invicto prices in India to be revealed on 5 July

- Is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Invicto launch and bookings timeline

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings of the Hycross-based Invicto MPV in the country last month for Rs. 25,000. The Indian automobile brand is all set to officially announce the prices of the model, which was previously expected to be called Engage, in the country on 5 July.

Invicto new teaser

As seen in the new teaser, the Maruti Invicto will get a panoramic sunroof and captain seats in the second row, with the latter expected to come equipped with the Ottoman function. This new teaser also hints at the model being offered in more than one variant as believed earlier. Previous spy shots of the interior have revealed that the MPV will get a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, copper inserts on the centre console and doors, a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto exterior design

On the outside, the Invicto will differentiate itself from the Hycross with features such as a new grille with two chrome slats, a reworked front bumper, smaller LED DRLs, new headlamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and new LED tail lights.

2023 Maruti Invicto engine and specifications

Powering the new Invicto MPV will be a 2.0-litre, NA petrol engine that produces 172bhp and 188Nm of torque. Also up for offer will be a hybrid motor developing 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission available on sale. This is the same engine that powers the Hycross, and we have tested its real-world mileage on Indian roads.