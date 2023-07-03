2023 Toyota Vellfire - What to expect

Toyota Vellfire in its fourth-generation

The updated version of the Toyota Vellfire was recently unveiled worldwide. Currently in its fourth generation, the MPV shares its underpinnings with the Lexus LM. Mentioned below are the details of what we can expect when it launches in India.

Toyota Vellfire's Exterior changes

Built on Toyota's TNGA-K platform, the new Vellfire has a length of 4,995mm and a wheelbase of 3,000mm. The front of the MPV features a large six-slat grille, along with new LED headlamps and a redesigned bumper with vertical vents, and chrome trim surrounding its edges.

Interior tweaks to the Toyota Vellfire

The Vellfire's cabin boasts a large centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. In India, Toyota will reportedly offer the Executive Lounge package, which includes two individual captain seats for the second row, complete with retractable tables, a detachable control panel, and a sunroof, among other comfort features.

2023 Toyota Vellfire: Engine and gearbox options

The Vellfire is available globally with three engine options, including a 2.5-litre petrol, a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol. The India-specific Vellfire is expected to feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

New Toyota Vellfire: Timeline and launch

Although there is no official launch date yet, recent reports indicate that some dealerships in India are accepting pre-bookings for the luxury MPV. Further, due to low stocks of the Vellfire, dealers are encouraging customers who have booked the older model to upgrade to the new version.