Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh

- Limited to only 500 units

- Priced at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant

Skoda has introduced a new Matte Edition to its Kushaq line-up with prices starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition sits between the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants and is only restricted to 500 units. The most evident change on the Matte Edition Kushaq is a new Carbon Steel exterior shade with glossy black and chrome elements.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition engine and specifications

Powertrain options on the Kushaq Matte Edition include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 178Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic unit. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Official statement on the launch

Commenting on the occasion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is the latest in this endeavour where we are offering an enhanced, matte aesthetic for discerning customers, along with distinct styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Skoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition, and further build our SUV expertise, with superior driving dynamics and safety that comes standard with a Kushaq.”

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition prices in India