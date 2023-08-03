CarWale
    AD

    2023 Toyota Vellfire launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.20 crore

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    887 Views
    2023 Toyota Vellfire launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.20 crore

    - Available in two variants

    - 2.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain claims 19.28kmpl mileage

    Toyota India has launched the new Vellfire at a starting price of Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, Hi Grade and VIP grade, the updated luxury MPV gets fresh exterior styling, three exterior colours along with three interior themes.

    New Vellfire exterior styling changes

    With the mid-life update, the Vellfire now gets a bigger front grille with swathes of chrome and sleeker LED headlamps. While the sliding rear power doors and a flat roofline remain unchanged, the alloy wheels are new. The rear sports bigger LED tail lamps clusters and the MPV is available in Precious Metal, Platinum Pearl White, and Jet Black exterior hues. 

    The Vellfire is now underpinned by the new TNGA-K platform and has a length of 4,995mm and a wheelbase of up to 3,000mm. 

    2023 Vellfire updated interior

    The cabin of the Vellfire can be had in Sunset Brown, Black, and Neutral Beige themes. The dashboard is now dominated by a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 15-speaker sound system from JBL along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Furthermore, the second-row lounge seats are equipped with massage seats, powered pull-down side sun blinds, and a massive 14-inch entertainment screen. 

    2023 Vellfire gets new safety features

    The Vellfire gets new active and passive safety features. Along with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill-assist control, the Vellfire also boasts ADAS features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, and a high beam assist. 

    New Vellfire engine specifications

    The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 240Nm of torque with a claimed mileage of 19.28kmpl. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Toyota Vellfire.

    VariantsPrices, ex-showroom
    Vellfire Hi GradeRs. 11,990,000
    Vellfire VIP GradeRs. 12,990,000
    Toyota Vellfire Image
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra retails 36,205 units of SUVs in July 2023
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant gets new safety feature; price hiked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Vellfire Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2485 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2378 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Vellfire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.20 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.20 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.10 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.15 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.19 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.06 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.15 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.06 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.07 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2485 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2378 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Toyota Vellfire launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.20 crore