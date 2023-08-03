2023 Toyota Vellfire launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.20 crore

- Available in two variants

- 2.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain claims 19.28kmpl mileage

Toyota India has launched the new Vellfire at a starting price of Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, Hi Grade and VIP grade, the updated luxury MPV gets fresh exterior styling, three exterior colours along with three interior themes.

New Vellfire exterior styling changes

With the mid-life update, the Vellfire now gets a bigger front grille with swathes of chrome and sleeker LED headlamps. While the sliding rear power doors and a flat roofline remain unchanged, the alloy wheels are new. The rear sports bigger LED tail lamps clusters and the MPV is available in Precious Metal, Platinum Pearl White, and Jet Black exterior hues.

The Vellfire is now underpinned by the new TNGA-K platform and has a length of 4,995mm and a wheelbase of up to 3,000mm.

2023 Vellfire updated interior

The cabin of the Vellfire can be had in Sunset Brown, Black, and Neutral Beige themes. The dashboard is now dominated by a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 15-speaker sound system from JBL along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Furthermore, the second-row lounge seats are equipped with massage seats, powered pull-down side sun blinds, and a massive 14-inch entertainment screen.

2023 Vellfire gets new safety features

The Vellfire gets new active and passive safety features. Along with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill-assist control, the Vellfire also boasts ADAS features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, and a high beam assist.

New Vellfire engine specifications

The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 240Nm of torque with a claimed mileage of 19.28kmpl.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Toyota Vellfire.