Toyota Vellfire waiting period extends to up to 10 months

- Gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain

- Offered as a CBU model

Launched back in February 2022, the Toyota Vellfire is the maiden luxury MPV from the manufacturer. The MPV is offered in a single, fully loaded variant along with three exterior paint options. Currently, the Vellfire is priced at Rs. 96.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes to India via the CBU route. With its increasing demand and overwhelming response from buyers, the luxury MPV now attracts a certain waiting period in the country.

Currently, the Vellfire commands a waiting period of up to 10 months in India from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the colour, dealership, region, and other factors. We suggest you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota outlet to get more information.

The feature highlights of the MPV include sliding rear doors with captain seats in the second row with reclining, heating, and cooling functions. Apart from this, it also comes equipped with three-zone climate control, 16-colour roof lights, twin sunroofs, a suspended entertainment screen at the rear, and a 17-speaker JBL sound system.

At the heart of the Toyota Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain paired with two electric motors. The combined power output stands at 115bhp and 198Nm of torque and comes mated with a CVT gearbox.