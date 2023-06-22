CarWale
    New-gen Toyota Vellfire and Alphard revealed

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    New-gen Toyota Vellfire and Alphard revealed

    -         Enters into the fourth generation 

    -         Based on the TNGA-K platform 

    Toyota has revealed the next-gen Vellfire along with the Alphard at a special event in Japan. This is the eighth generation of Toyota’s luxury people mover and comes just a few days after the Lexus LM broke cover, which is a more luxurious rebadged version of the pair.  

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    Platform and Design: 

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen Vellfire has moved to Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. It measures 4,995x1,850x1,945mm with a wheelbase extending to 3,000mm.  Like before, both the Alphard and Vellfire have a six-seat layout with a 2+2+2 seating configuration.  

    Toyota Vellfire Second Row Seats

    Appearance-wise, there’s a massive grille upfront generously garnished with chrome. Flanking the grille are sleek and sharp-looking headlamps that look modern. In profile, the car has characteristic sliding doors for the second row along with a flat roof. 

    Toyota Vellfire Left Side View

    Then, the kink on the window line adds character to an otherwise plain-looking design. At the back, the flat upright stance of the older model has been carried over.  

    Toyota Vellfire and Alphard Interior: 

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    The cabin of the new Vellfire is dominated by a floating touchscreen, which is seen on the Lexus LM as well. Apart from that, it remains practical, spacious, and useable as it is focused more on the occupant’s comfort and luxury. 

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    There are familiar Toyota elements seen all around the cabin, for instance, the gear lever, switchgear, other control buttons, and the driver’s display.  

    Toyota Vellfire and Alphard Powertrain: 

    Toyota Vellfire Left Side View

    Both the Vellfire and Alphard are available with hybrid powertrain choices, while a plug-in powertrain is expected to be added at a later date. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine in the hybrid version makes 275bhp and 430Nm. The non-hybrid, 2.5-litre, petrol engine is also available and it shells out 180bhp and 235Nm. Further, the transmission choices depending on the powertrain include a CVT, an e-CVT, or an eight-speed torque converter.  

    Toyota Vellfire and Alphard sales and availability: 

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Vellfire and Alphard are already on sale in Japan. The carmaker is aiming for monthly sales of 8,500 units between the two models. Meanwhile, the cars’ India debut is expected to happen either later this year or sometime next year.  

    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Vellfire Gallery

