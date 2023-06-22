Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - All you need to know

Introduction

Mercedes AMG has taken the wraps off its new performance car, the SL55 Roadster, in India. The seventh-gen SL is offered in two trim levels and eight exterior colour options at a starting price of Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The speedster will be brought to India via the CBU route. In this article, we will check all the details of the recent addition to the Mercedes lineup, the SL55 Roadster.

Engine and specifications

Propelling this performance-pack SL55 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a nine-speed AMG automatic transmission unit that sends power to all four wheels through the brand’s 4Matic+ system. The motor is tuned to generate 473bhp and 700Nm of enormous torque with an electronically limited top speed of 295kmph. The SL55 is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Moreover, the carmaker has also equipped the Roadster with a rear-axle steering function as standard.

Exterior

The new AMG performance car is unmistakably an SL-Class Roadster. The design highlight of the SL55 includes a long slopping bonnet, sharp LED headlamps leading into the large Panamericana front grille, huge functional air dams, a raked windshield, quad exhaust, adjustable spoiler, red or yellow brake callipers, and 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for 21-inch alloy wheels as an add-on.

As for the exterior paint options, the SL55 gets eight colour themes, namely, Obsidian Black, Hyper Blue, Alpine Grey, Selenite Grey, Monza Grey Magno, Patagonia Red Bright, Spectral Blue Magno, and Opalite White Bright. Moreover, the soft top, which can be deployed at a maximum speed of up to 60kmph, is available in three colour options – black, grey, and red.

Interior

On the inside, the AMG SL55’s cabin is equally sporty and equipped with tech. The large tiltable 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit connects the dashboard and the centre console. Then, the interior is offered with three upholstery choices – Sienna Brown Nappa leather, Truffle Brown Nappa leather, and Black Nappa leather. The latter can also be had with red and yellow stitching. Plus, customers will get an option to upgrade to an AMG performance seat without any extra charges.

Also on offer are features like a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a three-spoke AMG steering wheel, and aluminium pedals. Then there are carbon fibre and Alcantara inserts in various places, powered front seats, ventilated and heated front row seats with massage function, wireless charger, and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

Safety features

The Roadster comes packed with safety features such as eight airbags, blind spot assist, Pre Safe system, pedestrian protection, active-lane keeping assists, parking assists, and ESP. It also comes with an optional ADAS package.

Rivals

The Mercedes AMG SL55 will compete against the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Lexus LC 500h, and others in the same price segment.