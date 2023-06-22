CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    453 Views
    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - All you need to know

    Introduction

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes AMG has taken the wraps off its new performance car, the SL55 Roadster, in India. The seventh-gen SL is offered in two trim levels and eight exterior colour options at a starting price of Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The speedster will be brought to India via the CBU route. In this article, we will check all the details of the recent addition to the Mercedes lineup, the SL55 Roadster.

    Engine and specifications

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Side View

    Propelling this performance-pack SL55 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a nine-speed AMG automatic transmission unit that sends power to all four wheels through the brand’s 4Matic+ system. The motor is tuned to generate 473bhp and 700Nm of enormous torque with an electronically limited top speed of 295kmph. The SL55 is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Moreover, the carmaker has also equipped the Roadster with a rear-axle steering function as standard.

    Exterior

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    The new AMG performance car is unmistakably an SL-Class Roadster. The design highlight of the SL55 includes a long slopping bonnet, sharp LED headlamps leading into the large Panamericana front grille, huge functional air dams, a raked windshield, quad exhaust, adjustable spoiler, red or yellow brake callipers, and 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for 21-inch alloy wheels as an add-on. 

    As for the exterior paint options, the SL55 gets eight colour themes, namely, Obsidian Black, Hyper Blue, Alpine Grey, Selenite Grey, Monza Grey Magno, Patagonia Red Bright, Spectral Blue Magno, and Opalite White Bright. Moreover, the soft top, which can be deployed at a maximum speed of up to 60kmph, is available in three colour options – black, grey, and red. 

    Interior

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Dashboard

    On the inside, the AMG SL55’s cabin is equally sporty and equipped with tech. The large tiltable 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit connects the dashboard and the centre console. Then, the interior is offered with three upholstery choices – Sienna Brown Nappa leather, Truffle Brown Nappa leather, and Black Nappa leather. The latter can also be had with red and yellow stitching. Plus, customers will get an option to upgrade to an AMG performance seat without any extra charges.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Steering Wheel

    Also on offer are features like a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a three-spoke AMG steering wheel, and aluminium pedals. Then there are carbon fibre and Alcantara inserts in various places, powered front seats, ventilated and heated front row seats with massage function, wireless charger, and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Front Speakers

    Safety features

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Roadster comes packed with safety features such as eight airbags, blind spot assist, Pre Safe system, pedestrian protection, active-lane keeping assists, parking assists, and ESP. It also comes with an optional ADAS package.

    Rivals 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Left Side View

    The Mercedes AMG SL55 will compete against the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Lexus LC 500h, and others in the same price segment.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Toyota Vellfire and Alphard revealed
     Next 
    2024 Range Rover Evoque breaks cover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Rear View
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Left Front Three Quarter
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Wheel
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1115 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2912 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Rs. 3.54 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB11
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rs. 5.92 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari Portofino
    Ferrari Portofino
    Rs. 3.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 48.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.78 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.90 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.71 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.78 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.90 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.57 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.83 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.71 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.60 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1115 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2912 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - All you need to know