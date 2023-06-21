CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Mercedes SL will return to India after a long hiatus

    - Will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster India launch

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the SL55 AMG Roadster in the country tomorrow. The model, which will mark the return of the SL nameplate in India, will be brought to the country via the CBU route.

    SL55 AMG Roadster engine and specifications

    Unveiled back in 2021, the SL55 Roadster from Mercedes-AMG will source firepower from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine developing an output of 476bhp and 700Nm of torque. Married to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

    New Mercedes-AMG SL55 exterior design

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2023 SL55 AMG will get the signature Panamericana grille, sweptback LED headlamps, a sleek air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, blacked-out ORVMs, wraparound tail lights, an adjustable spoiler, and quad-tip exhausts.

    2023 SL55 AMG interior and features

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Dashboard

    The soft top of the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, up to speeds of 37kmph. In terms of features, it comes equipped with an 11.9-inch vertically aligned MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, a fully digital instrument console, carbon-fibre inserts, ambient lighting, and multiple AMG-specific inserts.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter
