CarWale
    AD

    Tata Tigor waiting period reduces to around 3 weeks

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    322 Views
    Tata Tigor waiting period reduces to around 3 weeks

    - Tigor is available in four variants

    - The model has discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023

    Tata Tigor has been in the Indian market since 2017. Over the years, the model has spawned into an all-electric vehicle while also being offered in CNG guise. The petrol-powered Tigor currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Customers looking to purchase this entry-level sedan are now likely to get the delivery sooner than ever.

    Tata Tigor variants and waiting period

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Tigor is available in four variants, namely, XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+. Currently, all the variants of the car, including the CNG trims, command a waiting period of two to three weeks. This duration may vary depending on the location, dealership, colour, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Powertrain and specification of the Tigor sedan

    Engine Shot

    In terms of powertrains, the Tigor comes equipped with BS6 Phase 2-updated 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. This motor, paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit, is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In the CNG mode, the engine churns out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023. These offers can be availed at any Tata dealership across the country.

    Tata Tigor video

    Subscribe to the CarWale YouTube channel to watch more videos like this^

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Volkswagen achieves 1 million EV production milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33479 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32931 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.47 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.79 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.19 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.49 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.57 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.17 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.37 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33479 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32931 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tigor waiting period reduces to around 3 weeks