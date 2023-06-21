Tata Tigor waiting period reduces to around 3 weeks

- Tigor is available in four variants

- The model has discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023

Tata Tigor has been in the Indian market since 2017. Over the years, the model has spawned into an all-electric vehicle while also being offered in CNG guise. The petrol-powered Tigor currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Customers looking to purchase this entry-level sedan are now likely to get the delivery sooner than ever.

Tata Tigor variants and waiting period

The Tata Tigor is available in four variants, namely, XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+. Currently, all the variants of the car, including the CNG trims, command a waiting period of two to three weeks. This duration may vary depending on the location, dealership, colour, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

Powertrain and specification of the Tigor sedan

In terms of powertrains, the Tigor comes equipped with BS6 Phase 2-updated 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. This motor, paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit, is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In the CNG mode, the engine churns out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023. These offers can be availed at any Tata dealership across the country.

Tata Tigor video

