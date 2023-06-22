CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ India launched in India- Live updates

    CarWale Team

    Prices announced!

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 2.3 Crore (All-India ex-showroom). For all the details do check out our models pages. 

    Zoya and Farhan

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    Surprise surprise! Mercedes has brought on directors Farhan and Zoya Akhtar on stage to talk about Mercedes cars in movies. Incidentally, Farhan is the director of Dil Chahta Hai and it was his debut movie as a director back in 2001. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Side View

    SL in your own liking

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    If you are buying something this fancy then you would definitely want to customise it and here is everything that Mercedes offers as personalisation options for the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+.  

    V8 power

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Engine Shot

    At the heart of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 476bhp/700Nm. The engine is mated an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC AWD system. You now also get rear-wheel steer with this new SL. 

    Safety list

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    Here is the complete safety feature list of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+. The SL range was the pioneer for the rollover hoop for convertible cars and introduced the technology well over 40 years ago. 

    Folding roof

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Car Roof

    The USP of the SL range is a folding roof and this Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ gets a folding of top that can be put up or down at speeds of up to 40kmph. 

    New SL

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Front View

    Here is Lance Benett, the VP of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz India introducing us to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC. 

    Dil Chahta Hai

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Left Front Three Quarter

    One of the most iconic Mercedes SLs in India is this one. Featured in the 2001 Hindi movie Dil Chahta Hai, it takes Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Sid (Akshaye Khanna) on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa to overcome heartbreak, separation and the pangs of first love. It is featured heavily in the self-titled road trip song.  

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Dashboard

    Uhlenhaut Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Front View

    Among the highlights of the SL family is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. which was auctioned in May 2022 for 135 million Euros making it the most expensive car in the world. 

    70 years of history

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Front View

    70 years! that's how long the SL family of cars has been around, starting with the Mercedes 300SL in 1952 all the way to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ today in 2023.  

    At the launch

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Right Front Three Quarter

    We are at the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ roadster for India. Prices will be announced shortly, but before that, we will bring you all the car details, including a bit of Indian movie nostalgia ahead of the launch. 

