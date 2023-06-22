Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ India launched in India- Live updates

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 2.3 Crore (All-India ex-showroom). For all the details do check out our models pages.

Surprise surprise! Mercedes has brought on directors Farhan and Zoya Akhtar on stage to talk about Mercedes cars in movies. Incidentally, Farhan is the director of Dil Chahta Hai and it was his debut movie as a director back in 2001.

If you are buying something this fancy then you would definitely want to customise it and here is everything that Mercedes offers as personalisation options for the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+.

At the heart of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 476bhp/700Nm. The engine is mated an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC AWD system. You now also get rear-wheel steer with this new SL.

Here is the complete safety feature list of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+. The SL range was the pioneer for the rollover hoop for convertible cars and introduced the technology well over 40 years ago.

The USP of the SL range is a folding roof and this Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ gets a folding of top that can be put up or down at speeds of up to 40kmph.

Here is Lance Benett, the VP of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz India introducing us to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC.

One of the most iconic Mercedes SLs in India is this one. Featured in the 2001 Hindi movie Dil Chahta Hai, it takes Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Sid (Akshaye Khanna) on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa to overcome heartbreak, separation and the pangs of first love. It is featured heavily in the self-titled road trip song.

Among the highlights of the SL family is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. which was auctioned in May 2022 for 135 million Euros making it the most expensive car in the world.

70 years! that's how long the SL family of cars has been around, starting with the Mercedes 300SL in 1952 all the way to the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ today in 2023.