Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus variant - What to expect?

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the Invicto MPV in its full avatar along with the prices on 5 July, 2023. The carmaker has already commenced the bookings of the Hycross-based MPV at a token amount of Rs. 25,000. We have learnt that the upcoming Invicto will likely be offered in single, top-spec Alpha Plus trim with a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Exterior

On the outside, the Invicto MPV will carry most of the design elements from its Toyota cousin, the Innova Hycross. It will get an upright front bumper, squared-off wheel arches with chunky side cladding, character lines on the door panel leading into the rear LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted extended spoiler. We expect the MPV to feature a redesigned grille and bumpers, tweaked LED headlamps, revised taillight clusters, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Interior and features

*The above image is a rendering for illustrative purpose only.

As the Alpha Plus variant will be based on Hycross’s ZX (O) trim, the cabin will get a premium finish throughout. The MPV will come loaded with a soft-touch dual-tone dashboard, a tall 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL-sourced music system, a digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, and a wireless charger.

Also on offer could be features like a powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, ottoman rear seats with recline function, ambient lighting, roof-mounted AC vents, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, the Alpha Plus variant of the Invicto will likely come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESP, hill hold/descent control, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and ADAS tech.

Powertrain

As speculated, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will get a sole petrol-hybrid powertrain borrowed from its Toyota counterpart. The 2.0-litre petrol engine will come paired with an e-CVT unit. This hybrid setup will generate a total power output of 184bhp and 188Nm of peak torque.

Expected price

As for its prices, we expect the Maruti Suzuki Invicto with its Alpha Plus variant to come at a price tag north of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upon arrival, the Invicto MPV will compete against the Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market.