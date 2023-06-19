CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant and colour options revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant and colour options revealed

    - Invicto prices in India to be revealed on 5 July

    - To get a sole petrol-hybrid powertrain

    Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming Hycross-based MPV, the Invicto, ahead of its price announcement next month. Customers can book the Invicto via the Nexa dealerships for a sum of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the carmaker is accepting bookings of the Nexa Blue (Celestial) colour option.

    Variant and powertrains option of the Maruti Invicto

    Now, we have learnt that the Invicto will be offered in single top-spec trim called, Alpha Plus. The MPV will come equipped with a sole 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT unit. This petrol engine is tuned to produce 172hp and 188Nm of torque while the hybrid motor will develop 11bhp and 206Nm of peak torque.

    Expected feature list of the Invicto MPV

    The Alpha Plus variant will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross’s ZX (O) hybrid variant. As for its features, the model will likely come loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music setup, multi-zone climate control, cruise control, and wireless charger. It could also get ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, second-row captain seats with an ottoman function, and ADAS tech.

    Maruti Invicto launch timeline and rivals

    The Indian automaker will reveal the prices of the Invicto MPV on 5 July. We expect the Maruti MPV to charge a premium over the equivalent variant of the Toyota Hycross. Upon arrival, it will compete alongside the Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carnival, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Kia Carens, and MG Hector Plus in the market. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
