    Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India on 4 July

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India on 4 July

    - Seltos facelift spotted testing in India on multiple occasions

    - Will get a revised design and new features

    New Seltos facelift booking details and unveil timeline

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Select Kia dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings of the Seltos facelift in India. The updated version of the mid-size SUV that rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta will be unveiled in the country on 4 July.

    2023 Seltos engine and specifications

    Although the powertrain details are unconfirmed, we expect the Seltos facelift to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine as the outgoing version. The model could also arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will essentially replace the 1.4-litre version that was offered with the mid-size SUV prior to its BS6 Phase 2 update.

    Seltos facelift exterior design and updates

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the exterior design of the Kia Seltos facelift are expected to arrive in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED light bar on the tailgate, and a set of new wraparound tail lights. Also up for offer could be a faux skid plate on the rear bumper.

    2023 Kia Seltos interior and features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    On the inside, the Seltos facelift is likely to get updates in the form of a fully digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, an electric parking brake, and an ADAS suite. It already gets various features such as a HUD, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, drive modes, and wireless charging.

    Upcoming Kia Seltos facelift rivals

    Once launched in India, the facelifted Seltos will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. The model has already been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, including spy shots of the X-Line variant.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant and colour options revealed

