Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India on 4 July

- Seltos facelift spotted testing in India on multiple occasions

- Will get a revised design and new features

New Seltos facelift booking details and unveil timeline

Select Kia dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings of the Seltos facelift in India. The updated version of the mid-size SUV that rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta will be unveiled in the country on 4 July.

2023 Seltos engine and specifications

Although the powertrain details are unconfirmed, we expect the Seltos facelift to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine as the outgoing version. The model could also arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will essentially replace the 1.4-litre version that was offered with the mid-size SUV prior to its BS6 Phase 2 update.

Seltos facelift exterior design and updates

Changes to the exterior design of the Kia Seltos facelift are expected to arrive in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED light bar on the tailgate, and a set of new wraparound tail lights. Also up for offer could be a faux skid plate on the rear bumper.

2023 Kia Seltos interior and features

On the inside, the Seltos facelift is likely to get updates in the form of a fully digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, an electric parking brake, and an ADAS suite. It already gets various features such as a HUD, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, drive modes, and wireless charging.

Upcoming Kia Seltos facelift rivals

Once launched in India, the facelifted Seltos will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. The model has already been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, including spy shots of the X-Line variant.