Kia Seltos facelift unofficial bookings open; launch likely in August

- Seltos facelift to debut next month

- Panoramic sunroof confirmed

Kia India is all set to unveil the Seltos facelift in the country in July 2023. And ahead of the event, dealerships across the country have started to accept bookings of the upcoming SUV. Customers can now book the Seltos facelift for a refundable token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Spy pictures and exterior highlights of the Kia Seltos facelift

The test mule of the upcoming Seltos facelift was spied numerous times doing rounds on the Indian tarmac. On the outside, as seen with the global version, the SUV will get a tweaked front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also get a new grille with integrated DRLs, revised LED headlamps and larger air dams. Towards the rear, the SUV will feature a new connected LED tail lamp design.

2023 Seltos facelift expected feature list

Inside the cabin, the Kia Seltos facelift will come loaded with a twin-display setup with a large touchscreen infotainment unit and a digital driver’s display. Also on offer will be features like dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, and ADAS suite.

Powertrains and specification of the Seltos facelift

Under the hood, we expect the Seltos facelift to continue with the same BS6 Phase 2-updated powertrain options as the outgoing iteration. The carmaker might replace the existing 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.

Launch timeline and rivals of facelifted Seltos

As per our sources, the Seltos facelift will be introduced in July with its launch scheduled for August 2023. Upon arrival, the new Seltos will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. It will also compete with the upcoming new entries in the segment, like the Honda Elevate and the Citroen C3 Aircross.