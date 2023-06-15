CarWale
    How far can a full tank in the petrol Mahindra Scorpio N take you?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    • Powered by a 200bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine
    • Powered by a 200bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine
    • Comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox

    The MahindraScorpio N is garnering strong sales due to the inherent mix of it providing good road presence, space, practicality, and more. It also offers more premium and modern equipment as compared to its sibling - the Scorpio Classic. However, like most petrol SUVs, this one isn't considered to be amongst the most fuel-efficient. Since Mahindra hasn't provided its ARAI figures, we decided to test both its city and highway mileage.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Scorpio N petrol AT mileage in the city

    On our testing route, the petrol Scorpio N was driven in the normal mode as it doesn't get the Zip, Zap, and Zoom drive modes like in the diesel version. We tanked the vehicle up and after completing 79.3km we filled it back to the brim. It took in 9.5 litres of petrol indicating a mileage of 8.34kmpl.

    Mahindra Scorpio N petrol AT mileage on the highway

    A similar test was performed on the highway and after 80.4km on our testing route, it consumed 7.19 litres of fuel thus showing a mileage of 11.17kmpl. For an overall average of 9.8kmpl, this petrol automatic will return a driving range of about 558km, satisfactory for inter-city runs.

    Dashboard

    Mahindra Scorpio N petrol AT engine and gearbox specifications

    Mahindra offers the Scorpio N in both petrol and diesel engine options. This 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol is the carmaker's mStallion TGDi mill that produces 200bhp and 380Nm of torque. The other is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit on offer that churns out 172bhp and 400Nm of torque.

    Real-world mileage of the diesel automatic Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
