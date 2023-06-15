New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC spied testing in India

- GLC will compete against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and others

- Expected to debut soon in the country

Mercedes-Benz India has teased its upcoming SUV, the 2023 GLC, in a unique fashion. The carmaker released spy pictures of the pre-production model, with star-patterned camouflage, doing test runs on Indian roads. The new-gen GLC is expected to debut soon in the country.

Mercedes GLC exterior highlights

As seen in the picture, the 2023 GLC will retain the overall design silhouette of its predecessor. However, with the global model in reference, the SUV headed to India will feature a redesigned front fascia with new LED headlights, horizontal LED DRLs, and a single-chrome slat grille. The SUV will also get new diamond-cut alloy wheels and sleeker wraparound LED tail lights.

Expected features of the new-gen GLC

Inside the cabin, the new-gen GLC will receive a major overhaul and will take design cues from the brand’s flagship models. It will come loaded with a large 11.9-inch dashboard-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment will run on the latest MBUX software and will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will also get features like a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, new seat upholstery, ADAS tech, and more.

Engine and specification of the 2023 GLC

As for its powertrain, we expect Mercedes to equip the new GLC with mild-hybrid powertrains including the diesel mill which was on offer with the outgoing version. More details regarding the engine and specifications will surface soon closer to the launch.

Mercedes GLC SUV rivals

Upon arrival, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will go up against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo X60, and Lexus NX in the luxury SUV segment.