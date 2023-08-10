New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC gathers over 1,500 bookings

- It is offered with two powertrain options

Mercedes-Benz India launched the second-gen GLC at a starting price of Rs. 73.50 lakh (ex-showroom) on 9 August, 2023. The SUV is offered with two powertrain options with a 4Matic system as standard. During the launch, the luxury automaker revealed that the new GLC has gathered over 1,500 bookings to date.

Variants and powertrain options of the new GLC

The GLC is the most popular Mercedes

model in India. It can be had in 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic guise with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, respectively. Both the motors come coupled with a mild-hybrid setup that produces an additional power output of 23bhp and 220Nm of torque. Notably, the new GLC is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz GLC feature list

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz GLC comes loaded with a new dashboard layout, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, ADAS suite, and more. The cabin can be customised with three interior themes including Sienna Brown, Black, and Macchiato Beige.

