BMW 7 Series wins Premium Car of the Year at ICOTY 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLC took second place

BMW X1 took the bottom step of the podium

The BMW 7 Series sedan took top honours at Indian Car of the Year 2024 by claiming the title of Premium Car of the Year 2024. It defeated the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X1 in the race for the top prize. The premium car of the year was a closely contested battle between the BMW X1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Range Rover Sport, Lexus RX, Volvo C40 Recharge, Lexus LX and of course the BMW 7 Series.

Launched throughout 2023, the all-new 7 Series is the latest generation for BMW’s flagship sedan. It’s a familiar shape but with a massive new kidney grille, a heavily updated feature list and both diesel and petrol powertrains.

Commenting on the victory, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India, said, 'I would like to thank the ICOTY jury members for recognizing the BMW 7 as a clear winner that it is. The seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series is a symbol of ‘Forward’ that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape what’s next. The all-new 7 is the face of the new luxury class which stuns through its presence, progressiveness and emotion. It is a statement fit for progressive leaders, a piece of art – ensuring lasting fascination tomorrow and beyond.'

For the 2024 award year, the ICOTY jury comprised Vikrant Singh from Carwale.com, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Aspi Bhathena and Joshua Varghese from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware from Motoring World, Rohit Paradkar and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Arpit Mahendra from Times Auto, Ameya Dandekar from Cardekho.com/Zigwheels, Abhay Verma from Turbocharged, Cyrus Dhabhar from Powerdrift, and Kushan Mitra from The Print.