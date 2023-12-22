Tata Motors inaugurates two EVs-only showrooms in Gurgaon

New Tata.ev brand identity for electric vehicles

Will be opened for customers from 7 January, 2024

Under its new brand identity ‘Tata.ev’, Tata Motors has inaugurated two new showrooms dedicated for electric vehicles in Gurgaon. These showrooms will only display the electric range of the Indian automaker and will be open for customers from 7 January, 2024.

The outlets are located in Sector 14 and Sohna Road, Gurgaon. These EV-specific showrooms will offer different experiences as they are built upon the principles of sustainability, community, and technology. Moreover, the automaker plans to open more such EV outlets across the country.

Currently, the brand has three all-electric models on sale including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. However, by the end of 2025, the carmaker plans to expand its lineup by up to 10 EVs. This will include the upcoming Punch EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV, and Sierra EV.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new showrooms, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With insights gathered from over 1 Lakh Tata EV customers, we understand that the EV consumers seek a different kind of customer experience. They are sensitive to how the planet is evolving, very conscious about the cost of driving, and desire cutting-edge technology. This is in line with the new brand identity’s core values - sustainability, community, and technology. The new flagship showrooms are the first physical manifestations of this brand philosophy and we have mapped the customer journey accordingly. We want to empower our customers so our plans include the creation of a harmonious community space to facilitate customer gatherings/services, sustainability-focused workshops, and events for customers. These showrooms are not just about retailing EVs but they become Tata.ev community centres in Gurugram.”