    Nissan to hike prices of the Magnite SUV in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan to hike prices of the Magnite SUV in January 2024
    • Prices start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Only Nissan model on sale in India

    Nissan India has announced a price hike for its only model on sale, the Magnite SUV. The Japanese automaker will be revising prices for all the variants of the SUV starting from January 2024. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

    As per the automaker, the reason leading to price revision is attributed to the rising input costs and inflationary pressure. However, customers planning to book the Magnite SUV can avail of great year-end benefits till 31 December, 2023.

    Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite is offered in multiple variants including XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, Kuro Edition, and Geza Edition. Mechanically, the compact SUV can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
