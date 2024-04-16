Nissan Magnite recalled in India

Units recalled to replace the front door handle sensor

Magnite is the sole offering from Nissan at the moment

Nissan has officially issued a voluntary recall for the Magnite sub-four-metre SUV in India. This proactive measure has been undertaken by the automaker for retrofitting the front door handle sensors.

According to Nissan India, all Magnite units produced between November 2020 and December 2023, limited to the entry-level XE and mid-spec XL variants, are affected by the recall. Nissan will be reaching out to the customers of the affected vehicles in April.

Nissan has said that the recall does not affect the drivability factor and customers can continue to use the cars on a regular basis. The retrofit of the new sensor will be performed at Nissan service centres free of cost.

For the uninitiated, the Nissan Magnite is available in four variants – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. This rival to the Maruti Brezza and the Tata Nexon is offered in five mono tone and four dual-tone colours. The engine options include the 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol motors, paired with five-speed MT, AMT, and CVT transmissions.