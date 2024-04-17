Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant spied testing

To be unveiled on 29 April

Expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power

Base variant spied

We have been seeing the Mahindra XUV 3XO on test for quite a while now but this is the first time we spotted a base model doing the rounds. The pictures reveal halogen headlamps, grey wheel caps, body-coloured door handles, and black and beige upholstery. It might look a little minimalistic as compared to the top-spec model but we can confirm that it loses none of the essence of the range.

Big time refresh

This update, for what is essentially an upgrade for the XUV300, is a massive one considering that the car has been in roughly the same state for the last five years. This upgrade will see it get its Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, Harman Kardon infotainment system, climate control, and a panoramic sunroof as a part of the package.

The engine options are expected to include a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The standard turbo petrol and diesel both get two-pedal options, while we expect the GDi turbo petrol currently only has an MT but could also get a two-pedal option.

Competition and pricing

The XUV 3XO is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh and will take on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Taisor, and Tata Nexon.