    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    3,075 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant arrives at dealership
    • Available in two variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 11.39 lakh

    Mahindra launched the nine-seater version of the Bolero Neo in the country recently. This new model is called the Bolero Neo+ and is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the three-row SUV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Left Rear Three Quarter

    As mentioned above, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in two variants – P4 and P10. The model in question is the entry-level P4 trim. Being the base variant, it misses out on some features such as an infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote key entry, steering-mounted controls, reverse parking camera, rear wiper, rear defogger, alloy wheels, and fog lights. However, it does get manual air conditioning with Eco mode, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and seat belt reminders. As for the seating arrangement, both variants are equipped with nine seats with a 2-3-4 layout.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Rear Seats

    Mechanically, the new Bolero Neo+ is equipped with a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. This oil burner sends power to the rear wheels and is capable of generating 118bhp and 280Nm of torque.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Left Front Three Quarter

    This nine-seater SUV currently has no direct rival. However, customers looking for a bigger car (5+ seater) in this price range can opt for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

    Image source

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
