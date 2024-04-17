CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Variants explained

    Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo+ in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially an updated version of the TUV300+, it is also offered in an ambulance avatar this time around.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo &#x2B; Left Side View

    Under the hood, the new Bolero Neo+ is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor is capable of producing 118bhp and 280Nm of torque. It has a seating capacity of nine occupants.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo &#x2B; Dashboard

    In terms of colours, the 2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in three options, namely Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White. There are only two variants to choose from – P4 and P10. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.

    Bolero Neo+ P4

    X-shaped bumpers

    Steel wheels with wheel covers

    Body-coloured wheel cover

    Front and rear tow hooks

    Rear foot step

    Sliding and reclining front seats

    Vinyl upholstery

    Lap belt for the middle occupant in the second row

    Third-row fold-up side-facing seats

    Mobile pocket on seat-back for second-row occupants

    Green tint windscreen

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Front and rear power windows

    Central locking system

    Micro-hybrid technology

    AC with Eco mode

    12V charging points

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seat belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Flip key

    Bolero Neo+ P10

    Chrome inserts for the grille

    Alloy wheels

    Side foot steps

    Piano Black inserts on the dashboard

    Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    USB, Bluetooth, and Aux-In connectivity

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Twin pod instrument cluster with chrome ring

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front armrest

    Fabric upholstery

    Foldable seats in the second row

    Second-row armrest

    Isofix child seat anchorage points

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Remote key entry

    Steering-mounted controls

    Reverse parking assist

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Fog lights

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
