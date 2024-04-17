Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Variants explained

Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo+ in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially an updated version of the TUV300+, it is also offered in an ambulance avatar this time around.

Under the hood, the new Bolero Neo+ is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor is capable of producing 118bhp and 280Nm of torque. It has a seating capacity of nine occupants.

In terms of colours, the 2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in three options, namely Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White. There are only two variants to choose from – P4 and P10. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.

Bolero Neo+ P4 X-shaped bumpers Steel wheels with wheel covers Body-coloured wheel cover Front and rear tow hooks Rear foot step Sliding and reclining front seats Vinyl upholstery Lap belt for the middle occupant in the second row Third-row fold-up side-facing seats Mobile pocket on seat-back for second-row occupants Green tint windscreen Tilt-adjustable steering Front and rear power windows Central locking system Micro-hybrid technology AC with Eco mode 12V charging points Dual airbags ABS with EBD Reverse parking sensors Seat belt reminder system Speed alert system Flip key