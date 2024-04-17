Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Variants explained

Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo+ in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially an updated version of the TUV300+, it is also offered in an ambulance avatar this time around.
Under the hood, the new Bolero Neo+ is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor is capable of producing 118bhp and 280Nm of torque. It has a seating capacity of nine occupants.
In terms of colours, the 2024 Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is offered in three options, namely Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White. There are only two variants to choose from – P4 and P10. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.
Bolero Neo+ P4
X-shaped bumpers
Steel wheels with wheel covers
Body-coloured wheel cover
Front and rear tow hooks
Rear foot step
Sliding and reclining front seats
Vinyl upholstery
Lap belt for the middle occupant in the second row
Third-row fold-up side-facing seats
Mobile pocket on seat-back for second-row occupants
Green tint windscreen
Tilt-adjustable steering
Front and rear power windows
Central locking system
Micro-hybrid technology
AC with Eco mode
12V charging points
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Seat belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Flip key
Bolero Neo+ P10
Chrome inserts for the grille
Alloy wheels
Side foot steps
Piano Black inserts on the dashboard
Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system
USB, Bluetooth, and Aux-In connectivity
Four speakers and two tweeters
Twin pod instrument cluster with chrome ring
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front armrest
Fabric upholstery
Foldable seats in the second row
Second-row armrest
Isofix child seat anchorage points
Follow-me-home headlamps
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Remote key entry
Steering-mounted controls
Reverse parking assist
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Fog lights