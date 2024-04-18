CarWale
    Tata Curvv-rival Mahindra BE.05 spied testing again

    Tata Curvv-rival Mahindra BE.05 spied testing again
    • Likely to launch in H2 of 2025
    • Spied in production-ready form

    Mahindra will launch an array of electric-powered SUVs in the coming year. The automaker has already displayed multiple prototypes and concepts of its future electric vehicles. Among the many upcoming EVs, the one that we spotted recently is the BE.05 coupe, which will rival the Tata Curvv EV.

    Mahindra BE.05 Right Side View

    Being a coupe, the BE.05 gets the signature sloping roofline with a low-slung integrated rear spoiler along with a raked rear windscreen. Dimensions-wise, it measures 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,653mm in height, and the electric crossover will offer a wheelbase of 2,775mm. With this kind of proportions, the BE.05 will sit above the XUV400, currently the only electric vehicle from the Indian SUV maker in the market.

    Mahindra BE.05 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the other design highlights, the BE.05 will flaunt a wide face housing C-shaped LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, large air dams, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. Moreover, the wheel arches will be squared off with decently sized wheels giving the coupe a muscular stance. Further, it will feature flush-fitting door handles, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, connected LED taillamps, and a split spoiler enhancing the sporty look of the crossover.

    Powering the BE.05 could be a 60kWh battery pack, which will send power to the front axle-mounted motors. We expect it to also get a dual-motor version, which will offer better performance. However, we don’t have the exact specifications as of now.

    Mahindra BE.05 Image
    Mahindra BE.05
    Rs. 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
