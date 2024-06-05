All-electric Mahindra BE.05 spied in production-ready form

To be positioned above the Mahindra XUV400

To be launched in H2 of 2025

Mahindra is collectively testing three of its upcoming all-electric models, including the BE.05, XUV.e8, and the XUV.e9. We recently spotted all three being tested in Mumbai. The BE.05, which is the smallest of the lot, appears to be production-ready and is said to rival the Tata Curvv upon its launch.

As seen in the picture, the BE.05 looks muscular from all angles with the chunky squared-off wheel arches and the scooped-out bonnet. The front profile is aggressive with sleek LED DRLs connected with a light bar, large air inlets, and a blanked-off grille.

Similarly, the electric crossover surely grabs attention with its split rear spoiler, raked rear windscreen, and connected C-shaped LED taillamps with sequential turn indicators. Other visible design highlights include a sloping roof line integrating seamlessly into the boot lip, massive front and rear bumpers, and a pillar-mounted rear door handle similar to that of the XUV.e9.

The previous spy pictures revealed the cabin of the coupe crossover. The interior of the BE.05 is a complete departure from what we have seen in the segment with its driver-focused dashboard and centre console layout. As for the features, the model will come loaded with twin displays for the infotainment and instrument panel, floating centre console with storage underneath, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, and strap-styled grab handles.