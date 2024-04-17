CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO to get remote climate control feature

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The XUV300 facelift, now called the XUV 3XO, will be unveiled on 29 April
    • To get a range of segment-leading features

    Mahindra has released yet another teaser of the XUV 3XO ahead of its world premiere which is scheduled to take place on 29 April. In fact, select dealerships have already commenced unofficial bookings of the sub-four-metre SUV.

    As seen in the teaser, the new XUV 3XO will get a remote climate control function which can be accessed via the brand’s AdrenoX connected car technology. It should be noted that while a few rivals offer the same feature, the XUV 3XO will be the first in its segment to offer this feature with a dual-zone unit.

    Further, the front and rear defogger can also be controlled via the app. Mahindra has said that these features will be available only in select variants of the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO, and we expect this to be limited to the top-spec variant. We have detailed the segment-first features of this upcoming Brezza and Nexon rival, and you can read about them on our website.

