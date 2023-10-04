New car launches and unveils in October 2023

With the onset of a new month, the auto industry is set to welcome a slew of new products across segments, price ranges, and versions. Let us take a closer look at the cars that are expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors released the first teaser of the new Harrier facelift. While unofficial bookings began last month, official bookings are set to start on 6 October. In terms of updates, the 2024 iteration of Tata’s mid-size SUV will get a new grille, triangular housing for the main headlight cluster, LED DRLs and a light bar up front, and a tweaked rear profile. It could also receive a larger touchscreen unit, two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Set to debut along with the refreshed Harrier will be the Safari facelift. Bookings for the 2024 Safari will begin later this week, with a launch expected to take place in the coming days. Unlike the outgoing iterations, the Safari facelift will have a different fascia when compared to the Harrier. The former will get a squared surround for the headlamp, close-patterned grille, and a new bronze paintjob.

In September this year, Mahindra introduced the Ambulance version of the Bolero Neo Plus, with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This version has given us an idea of what to expect with the passenger version of the vehicle. The model, which will be a renamed version of the TUV300 Plus, will take on the Kia Carens and Maruti XL6. The Bolero Neo Plus will source power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired only with a six-speed manual unit. We have detailed the expected features of the three-row SUV, and you can read about it on our website.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx Coupe SUV. The carmaker already registered a trademark, and although we haven’t seen any spy shots of the upcoming model yet, we expect a price announcement to take place in the coming weeks. Compared to the Fronx, the Taisor is expected to get minor changes such as revised front and rear bumpers, new grille, tweaked lighting elements, and new upholstery.

Citroen pulled the covers off the C3 Aircross in April this year. The prices of the three-row mid-size SUV, which rivals the Grand Vitara and Creta, are expected to be announced in the next few days. A few weeks ago, the carmaker announced the price for the base variant, and deliveries are set to begin on 15 October. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with a six-speed manual unit. The company is also working on an automatic variant as well as an EV version of the model.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition

Nissan India recently showcased the Magnite Kuro Edition ahead of its price announcement that will take place soon. Compared to the standard Magnite, the Kuro Edition gets an all-black treatment inside out. A few other notable elements include red brake calipers, Kuro badging, and a 360-degree camera. It will be offered with 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol mills at launch.

The second-generation Kodiaq is all set for its global debut later today (4 October). The updated SUV, which is expected to arrive in India in mid-2024, is likely to retain the silhouette from the outgoing car, although the exterior design will get a heavy rework. The cabin will also be all-new and will boast a two-spoke steering, freestanding touchscreen unit, and dual-tone upholstery among others.