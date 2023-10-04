CarWale
    2024 Skoda Kodiaq to be revealed today

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2024 Skoda Kodiaq to be revealed today

    - New teaser reveals exterior and interior upgrades  

    - Global unveil to take place at 10:15pm tonight 

    Skoda has given us yet another sneak peek of the second-generation Kodiaq. Showcasing fresh exterior and interior details, the 2024 model features Skoda’s latest design language. Its global premiere is scheduled for later tonight. The teaser reveals key updates, including new tailgate lettering, completely redesigned interior with smart dial controls, and a steering column-mounted selector lever. 

    The 2024 Kodiaq will come with improved levels of safety and technology compared to the current model. In addition to a new exterior and interior, the new Kodiaq will also get a host of efficient drivetrains, now including a plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range of over 100km. 

    We expect that Skoda will bring this new-gen Kodiaq to India in 2024 and will assemble it at its Aurangabad facility. This facility is also expected to assemble the Superb once it is launched in India in mid-2024.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Image
    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
