CarWale
    AD

    New Skoda Kodiaq revealed in design sketches ahead of 4 October debut

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    874 Views
    New Skoda Kodiaq revealed in design sketches ahead of 4 October debut
    • Second-generation Skoda Kodiaq
    • Expected to arrive in India in 2024

    Second-generation Kodiaq

    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been revealed in a series of design sketches ahead of its global debut on 4 October. As expected and evinced by past spy shots, the images show an evolutionary design from the first-generation model with a familiar silhouette and face. 

    The biggest changes we can see are a lowered roofline, a completely new design for the boot section and a bigger set of wheels with a multi-spoke design. As has been the case with the first-generation car, it will be a three-row model with visible signs like the thick C-pillar and rectangular windows towards the back of the car. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard

    Brand new interiors 

    The Kodiaq SUV and next-gen Superb sedan will share a cabin, which was revealed in official images a while ago. Minimalism seems to be the key with wide surfaces, a reduced number of buttons and two large digital displays acting as the main interface between the occupants and the car. We have detailed all the bits of the new cabin in a separate story and will of course show it to you in detail when the car is revealed next week.  

    Skoda Kodiaq Right Front Three Quarter

    Expected powertrain options

    Globally the Kodiaq can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains depending on the market. However, this new generation will also get petrol-hybrid options for the first time. It’s very much possible that we could get word of when a BEV Kodiaq will launch as part of the Czech automaker’s efforts to bring its famous SUV into the electric age. 

    India launch for the Kodiaq

    We expect that Skoda will bring this new-gen Kodiaq to India in 2024 and will assemble it at its Aurangabad facility. This facility is also expected to assemble the Superb once it is launched in India in mid-2024. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volvo XC60, XC90, and S90 prices hiked in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kodiaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5231 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38446 Views
    50 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kodiaq New
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Skoda Kodiaq New

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 46.07 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 47.90 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 44.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 46.07 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 47.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 42.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 46.75 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 44.81 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 42.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5231 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38446 Views
    50 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Kodiaq revealed in design sketches ahead of 4 October debut