New Skoda Kodiaq revealed in design sketches ahead of 4 October debut

Second-generation Skoda Kodiaq

Expected to arrive in India in 2024

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been revealed in a series of design sketches ahead of its global debut on 4 October. As expected and evinced by past spy shots, the images show an evolutionary design from the first-generation model with a familiar silhouette and face.

The biggest changes we can see are a lowered roofline, a completely new design for the boot section and a bigger set of wheels with a multi-spoke design. As has been the case with the first-generation car, it will be a three-row model with visible signs like the thick C-pillar and rectangular windows towards the back of the car.

Brand new interiors

The Kodiaq SUV and next-gen Superb sedan will share a cabin, which was revealed in official images a while ago. Minimalism seems to be the key with wide surfaces, a reduced number of buttons and two large digital displays acting as the main interface between the occupants and the car. We have detailed all the bits of the new cabin in a separate story and will of course show it to you in detail when the car is revealed next week.

Expected powertrain options

Globally the Kodiaq can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains depending on the market. However, this new generation will also get petrol-hybrid options for the first time. It’s very much possible that we could get word of when a BEV Kodiaq will launch as part of the Czech automaker’s efforts to bring its famous SUV into the electric age.

India launch for the Kodiaq

We expect that Skoda will bring this new-gen Kodiaq to India in 2024 and will assemble it at its Aurangabad facility. This facility is also expected to assemble the Superb once it is launched in India in mid-2024.