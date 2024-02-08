Here's your first look at the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS

Is the sportier version of the new-gen Kodiaq

Gets bigger alloy wheels, aggressive bumpers, and more

Skoda recently pulled the wraps off its latest generation of the Kodiaq SUV globally. With the new update, the Kodiaq gets revised exterior styling, revamped interiors, and more features. Now, post this revelation, the images of the sportier ‘RS’ version of the Kodiaq have been leaked online.

On the outside, the Skoda Kodiaq RS distinguishes itself from the standard version with the blacked-out grille, ORVMs, and pillars. Other visual elements include a smoked effect on LED headlamps, aggressive front and rear bumpers, dual exhaust tips, RS badges on the grille and tailgate, and larger redesigned alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

Feature-wise, it will likely be equipped with a large 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with a new user interface, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

As of now, there are no official words on the powertrain and specifications of the Skoda Kodiaq RS. However, we expect a significant bump in the power output of this version over the standard Kodiaq. It is unlikely to come here in India, but the new generation of the Skoda Kodiaq will make its India debut in late 2024.